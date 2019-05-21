ZIMBABWE’S energy regulator on Tuesday announced that prices of diesel and petrol had been increased by up to 47 per cent.

The hike which took immediate effect had come a day after the central bank said oil firms would now buy dollars to import fuel on the interbank market.

The price of petrol has increased to RTGS$4.97, up from RTGS$3.36. A litre of diesel will cost RTGS$4.89, up from RTGS$3.22.

The latest price increase had been expected and follows an earlier 150 per cent hike in January, which sparked violent street protests and led to the death of a dozen people after a security crackdown.

