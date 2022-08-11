African leaders must have clear visions on investments-Estate Developer

AMB. Kingsley Azonobi, a Private Estate Developer and Chairman of Domak Group International, has urged African leaders to clarify their visions for more private sector participation and investments.

Azonobi made the call during the visit of Anastancia Nd’hiovu, Zimbabwe’s former Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality to the headquarters of the group on Thursday in Abuja.

He said, ”if African leaders would clarify their visions, it would attract the Organised Private Sector to get involved and invest more in the continent.

”They should also create enabling platforms which would enable the private sector players to feel free to invest in their countries and help grow the economy.”

Azonobi urged the leaders to emulate Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, whose vision for his country inspired and encouraged him to invest in the nation.

“There’s something that happens to you when you meet with the leader himself and he speaks to you about his vision, you have no option than to be involved in that vision and that is exactly what is lacking here.

“So, if other African leaders can be able to emulate what the president of Zimbabwe is doing, then Africa would be a wonderful place to invest,’’ Azonobi said.

He said that due to the warm reception of Zimbabwe’s president, the noticeable peace in the country and absence of crime, he decided to move in and invest in the country.

“It was wonderful, the president gave his time to really have this interaction with us which is unheard of in any African leader,” Azonobi added.

The Domak Group Boss said African leaders should believe in their people, in indigenous investments and in Africa.

This, he said, is in order to enhance exchange of food and cultural values.

Azonobi said he was going into Zimbabwe to duplicate the Nasarawa state Domak City concept.

In her address, Nd’hiovu said the president of Zimbabwe had opened up the country for international investors.

She said she was in Nigeria to officially receive her mandate as Vice President of Domak Group for Southern African countries which include Zimbabwe and 13 other countries in the region.

“I am also here to congratulate the Domak family on the ground breaking of the magnificent Domak Garden project in Nasarawa which upon completion, as of now, will be the biggest smart city in Africa.

“I strongly believe in people to people diplomacy or citizen diplomacy as far as that assists the government in conventional diplomacy to grow our countries.

“ You will recall that the African Union agenda 2063 places a lot of prominence on the role of private citizens in helping their countries to grow their economies,’’ she said.

According to her, the right to shelter is a universal right and that the president of Domak Group has taken it upon himself to assist the Nigerian government and other governments outside Nigeria.

She said: ”Azonobi is bent on providing affordable housing to citizens and that the concept was unique where the most vulnerable people would be assisted to access affordable and decent shelter.” (NAN)

