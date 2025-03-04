Africa’s oil, gas sector hires lobbying firm to push African issues in Washington, Trump administration

Stryk Global Diplomacy will coordinate efforts between African and U.S. players to attract greater investment across the African oil and gas value chain

THE African Energy Chamber (AEC), representing the voice of the African energy sector, has enlisted international consulting firm Stryk Global Diplomacy (SGD) to support oil and gas engagement between the U.S. and Africa. This collaboration will not only ensure that Africa’s energy interests are effectively represented in U.S. legislative and policy discussions, but also aims to facilitate greater capital and technology injection by U.S. firms into African oil and gas projects.

The strategic partnership will strengthen U.S. understanding of Africa’s vital role in enhancing global energy security, while fostering greater investment and cooperation. SGD will also advise the AEC on fostering a more inclusive and constructive approach to G20 energy dialogues in the lead-up to and during the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference – taking place in Cape Town from September 29 to October 3, 2025. The collaboration will address ongoing challenges such as financing and policy issues that impact African oil and gas projects. Led by Founder and Chairman Robert Stryk, SGD offers strategic diplomatic solutions, making it a strong partner for the AEC as it works to accelerate energy development across the continent.

“Africa needs to produce energy for its people, its development and meet global demand so we avoid volatile energy markets that hurt both American and African consumers,” stated Stryk. “Vilifying Africa’s energy industry – the economic engine of multiple nations – because it is based on fossil fuels, although the proportion of renewables is growing, is not justified. Africans need energy to fix energy poverty issues and spur economic growth. They should be allowed to make their own choices. Our firm will work to bring energy matters of Africans to the important decision markets globally.”

As Africa’s oil and gas industry faces increasing pressure from climate groups and stringent Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) regulations, this collaboration will tackle critical challenges, with finance and climate policies being the most pressing. In recent years, regulations restricting oil and gas financing have limited Africa’s ability to develop its natural resources. Notably, the European Union has sought to reduce or eliminate funding for fossil fuel projects, while environmental organizations such as Greenpeace continue to oppose lending. Up to 11 European banks have cut access to financing for upstream oil and gas projects, despite rising demand across the EU and broader global economy.

In this context, the U.S. – with its extensive network of major oil and gas companies and financial institutions – stands to play a key role. African national oil companies, indigenous firms, independents and international energy companies are struggling to secure the financing needed to develop new oil and gas projects and combat energy poverty. However, strengthened collaboration with the U.S. could reverse this trend. The U.S. is not only one of the world’s largest oil and gas producers but, under its new administration, is expected to have an increased presence in Africa’s energy sector. There are significant opportunities for U.S. oil and gas companies in Africa.

In the oil sector, Africa’s mature producers including Angola, Libya and Nigeria are launching licensing rounds in 2025 to attract fresh investment in exploration projects. Emerging markets such as Senegal, Namibia and Ivory Coast are also seeking increased upstream investment following billion-barrel offshore discoveries. Countries like Gabon, Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and Algeria – some of the continent’s largest oil producers – are facing potential phase-out of finance and production, which could devastate these economies and leave their populations in the dark.

Meanwhile, Africa’s natural gas sector, with over 620 trillion cubic feet of proven reserves, offers the promise of increased energy supplies and reduced emissions. With over 600 million lacking access to electricity and 900 million relying on traditional biomass for cooking, Africa’s energy future must be driven by pragmatic, Africa-centric solutions. As a cleaner-burning fuel, natural gas offers a sustainable pathway to industrialization and economic empowerment. Major projects like Mozambique’s Rovuma Basin developments, Senegal and Mauritania’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG, Tanzania LNG and the Republic of Congo’s Marine XII permit have the potential to transform the continent’s energy matrix, but more investment is needed to address energy poverty effectively.

“Stryk is a super Lobbyist. He understands Africa and he gets results. He is adaptive and forward-thinking. He achieves results by building consensus. I am confident he is going to help give the African energy sector a voice in Washington,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

“Given that 600 million people on the continent lack access to electricity and 900 million people lack access to clean cooking technologies, it’s impossible — even inhumane — to discuss climate change without addressing energy poverty. The notion that producing energy in Africa will lead to a ‘carbon bomb’ is misleading and ignores the critical need for energy access across the continent. Our partnership with SGD is a crucial step in ensuring U.S. policymakers understand the importance of oil and gas in Africa’s economic development. Energy poverty remains one of the biggest threats to Africa’s future, and we must work with partners who recognize that natural gas is not the problem – it is part of the solution,” concluded Ayuk.

March 4, 2025

