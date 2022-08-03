THE Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSA) has distributed essential tools to its personnel in the 20 local government areas and the 37 local council development areas to improve operations and community policing.

Its General Manager, Dr Ifalade Oyekan, presented the items at the agency’s headquarters on Wednesday.

Oyekan said that the move was part of the agency’s rebranding initiatives aimed at equipping its officers with relevant tools to perform their duties optimally.

According to him, the items include: shields, generators, stun batons, scanners, knee guards, ropes and warning tapes.

Oyekan said that the items were purchased with the support of the Lagos State Government in fulfillment of the sixth pillar of the administration’s THEMES agenda.

He expressed gratitude to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his continued support and investment in the agency to enable it serve as a model in community policing.

“For us to meet up with the security and governance pillar of the State Government’s THEMES’ agenda, we have to make sure our offices and officers are equipped with the necessary gadgets and tools.

“We’re all aware of the security situation in the country. We know there are agitations and fears of potential security threats, but Lagos State will always be proactive to forestall any threat.

“On our part, we will intensify our intelligence gathering effort and continue to collaborate with other security agencies to keep the minds of the residents at rest.

“This is why the government is always supporting and providing us with necessary tools for the effective safeguard of lives and properties.

“Also, with the help of the state government, we have selected 16 outstanding zonal coordinators and we will be giving them vehicles to aid their operations,” he said.

He assured the residents that the government would continue to be committed to their welfare, training and retraining and provide more operational tools to boost the morale of its officers.

“In the past, there were no adequate life insurance, compensation, training allowance and other welfare packages in place for our officers.

“With the help of Gov. Sanwo-Olu, we are now able to pay better salaries, training allowance and hazard allowance and provide more operational tools to our personnel.

He, however, urged the officers to ensure that they maintain and put the tools to good use to enhance their operations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agency was established in 2016 to partner communities, police and other relevant security agencies in gathering, collating, and sharing information and intelligence to ensure safety in communities within Lagos State. (NAN)

