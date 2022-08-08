Agency transports 2,489 Kaduna pilgrims back home–Official 

THE Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Agency, on Monday said it has transported back home 2,489 pilgrims who performed the 2022 Hajj exercise.

The agency’s Public Relations Officer, Malam Salihu Anchau, stated this in a statement issued on Monday in Kaduna.

Anchau said: “The agency has completed the 2022 Hajj exercise with the arrival of the last batch of 94 officials and pilgrims on Sunday, at exactly 9:37pm.”

He said that they were transported back in an Azman Air Airbus flight that landed at the Abuja International Airport via Kaduna International Airport.

Anchau said that the flight then moved to the last station, Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that 2,491 pilgrims including officials performed the 2022 hajj from the state, while two pilgrims died at the Holy land. (NAN)

