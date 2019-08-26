THE Ogun government in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology on Monday distributed plantlets of banana, plantain and pineapple suckers to 100 farmers in the state.

The Consultant to Gov. Dapo Abiodun on Agriculture, Dr Adetunji Oredipe, supervised the distribution exercise at the state Ministry of Agriculture Complex, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

Oredipe said the distribution of the 2, 000 units of suckers would increase productivity as well as improve food security and nutrition for various families in the state.

He explained that the suckers were disease resistant as well as of high quality and aimed at boosting food productivity of the state.

“The governor has consistently assured that agriculture will be number one on his agenda.

“This is one of the areas he has asked us to concentrate to the benefit of farmers in the state.

“I implore the beneficiary farmers to key into and take full advantage of the agricultural reforms of the new administration in the state,” he said.

In her remarks, the representative of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Mrs Habiba Abdul-Rahman, noted that inability of farmers to have access to improved plantlets had often led to low productivity.

She added that such situation also lead to low profit, hunger and increase in food importation with the resultant reduction in the country’s foreign reserves.

“Food insecurity is closely linked to hunger and malnutrition which pose a serious threat to children under age five and women in Nigeria.

“This has far reaching health and economic implications as malnourished children do not reach their full potentials.

“Utilisation of these improved crop varieties can improve productivity and consequently lead to job and wealth creation, poverty alleviation, reduced hunger as well as malnutrition,” she said.

