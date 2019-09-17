The Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) on Tuesday said its 2019 congress would focus on entrepreneurial development of its members.

Dr Fadipe Oladotun, the National Secretary of the NVMA, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the five-day congress would sensitise practitioners on how to earn decent livelihood in order to be self sustaining.

Oladotun said that the 56th National Congress tagged “Kogi 2019’’ would take place from Oct 7 to Oct. 11 in Lokoja, with the theme: Veterinary Enterprise and Entrepreneurship Development in Nigeria: Challenges and the Way Forward.

“A lot of people are jobless, seeking for employment and government, as part of its responsibility, has created an enabling environment for people to look inward for self-sustenance.

“Government cannot employ everybody. We have seen the trend which has shown that government is concerned but no matter how concerned they are, there’s nothing they can do than to create this enabling environment.

“What we are seeking to do is to make sure that we enlighten veterinarians on what they can do to be self-sustaining and self-dependent.

“We are not only targeting the unemployed, but also those who are in service because one day they will retire and need something to fall back on,’’ he said.

The NVMA scribe noted that veterinary doctors ideally should not be looking for government jobs because once they are trained as veterinarians, they have been given access and the tool to work with.

“However, the challenge with many of us is the take-off capital. We need money to help us move forward, to take that bold step forward,’’ Oladotun said.

He disclosed that Mr Adesola Adeduntan, the Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria, would be the keynote speaker.

Adeduntan will be at the event to tell veterinarians what financing options are available for them, he said.

“He will throw more light on what vets can do and access in order to make themselves sustainable,’’ he said.

He added that Sabo Nanono, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, would be the Guest of Honour at the event to be chaired by Sen. Abdullahi Adamu.

According to Oladotun, officials of the Bank of Agriculture and Bank of Industry will make presentations at the congress.

“Our plan is to domesticate whatever will be discussed in the keynote address and not just talk, so that we can all have something definite to benefit from the gathering.

“We hope that this year’s event shall not just be a routine meeting, but something people will activate and make practical use of,’’ the NVMA scribe stressed. (NAN)

-Sep 17, 2019 @15:36 GMT |

(Visited 111 times, 114 visits today)