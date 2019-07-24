The Plateau chapter of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) says 96 farmers in the state have so far benefitted from the tractor ownership scheme of the state government.

Mr John Wuyep, Chairman of the association, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos.

The state government had earlier announced the procurement of 400 tractors to be distributed to farmers in the state.

Under the scheme, government pays 60 per cent of total cost of the tractors while the beneficiaries pay 40 per cent.

NAN recalls that President Mohammadu Buhari inaugurated the tractor ownership sheme when he visited the state in March 2018.

“So far, 96 farmers have benefitted from the tractor ownership scheme of the state government.

“It is supposed to be 400 tractors, but we are expecting additional 200 from the vendors,’’ he said.

The AFAN chairman said those who had so far benefitted from the scheme were putting the facility to proper use, adding that the gesture would boost farming in the state.

He called on the beneficiaries to be prompt in paying back the loan to enable government to do more for other farmers in the state. (NAN)

JULY 24, 2019

