PROF. Ibrahim Garba, Vice Chancellor Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, on Friday inaugurated a new facility in the university that would aid studies in crop production.

The facility located in the Department of Crop Protection, Faculty of Agriculture, is expected to be used in teaching students how to use and mix chemicals, as well the practical application of pesticides.

Head of Crop Protection department, Prof. Olalekan Banwo said the new pesticides store has great implications for agriculture and will enhamce extension services in Nigeria.

Banwo said the department has been yearning for the facility for over 10 years, but only came to fruition now.

According to him, a crop protection department cannot exist without a pesticides store, as “the store is very fundamental to what we do as a department,”.

Banwo added that the pesticides store would enable the department teach students how to calibrate and repair spray equipment, and learn what to teach farmers after graduation.

Meanwhile, the department has honored three of its staffers for outstanding performance.

They are Prof. J. Bamaiyi, the immdiate past Deputy Dean of agric faculty, Prof. B. D. Kashina and Prof Olufunmilola Alabi the first female Dean of the faculty.

NAN

– Feb. 28, 2020 @ 18:12 GMT |

