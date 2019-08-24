THE Anambra State Government says it has programmed to plant not less than 3 million trees on all developed road networks in the state.

Gov. Willie Obiano made this known during flag-off ceremony of 2019 Tree Planting Campaigns, organised by the Forestry Department, Ministry of Environment, Awka.

Gov. Obiano, who was represented by Harry Udu, Head of Service, HOS, at the event, enjoined Ndi Anambra to help to fight erosion since most of Anambra was erosion-prone.

“It is only through tree planting that we can ensure that we have some lands still left for generations yet unborn.

“The essence of the exercise is also to ensure stability of the soil because roots of trees help to hold the soil together,’’ he added.

Gov. Obiano noted the need for trees to be preserved, and urged those who cut down trees for erection of buildings to ensure they have replacements.

He commended Ministry of Environment on positive effect of ‘Dobe Anambra Ocha’ campaigns ongoing in the state.

The governor urged the ministry to intensify the tree planting, which should be the second arm of `Dobe Anambra Ocha’ campaigns.

The Commissioner for Environment, Obi Nwankwo, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Emmanuel Okafor, enjoined all Local Government Areas, LGAs, Churches, Schools and individuals to create awareness campaigns to help to combat erosion.

Okafor enjoined all LGs, especially in erosion-prone areas to organise tree planting to accelerate the establishment of wooden logs for effective protection of the environment.

Zonal Coordinator, Forestry Association of Nigeria, FAN, Prof. Anthony Chukwueloka Ibe, mentioned some of the grasses, shrubs known as bio remediation to be planted to help curb erosion menace.

The Director Forestry/Wildlife Department, Vincent Okakpu, said in an interview that the cause of global warming was the result of harmful emissions that goes up to the cloud.

He stressed that trees were meant to trap those harmful emissions to thrive, while oxygen produced by trees would be inhaled by humans.

Okakpu stressed that there was need to encourage the practice of Agro-forestry, where farm crops would be planted in between trees, cautioning against deforestation.

Aug. 24, 2019 @ 15:45 GMT

