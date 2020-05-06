ZENDI Mikuk, an animal lover, on Wednesday, donated a pregnant African rock python to the Jos Wildlife Park. Presenting the snake in Jos, Mikuk, said the African Rock Python is Africa’s largest snake.

NAN reports that a female python lays 30 to 50 large eggs.

The African Rock Python feeds on small antelope, monkeys, guineafowl and domestic animals with fish, monitor lizards and crocodiles also eaten.

”I am an animal lover. I am supporting the Plateau tourism corporation to restock the park with animals.

“I will also collaborate with the management of the wildlife park for the upkeep of the python and its off springs,’’ he said.

Mikuk appealed to members of the public not to kill any wild animal.

“I am appealing to the tourism corporation to enlighten the masses on the importance of conserving the wildlife instead of using it for meat and hide,’’ he added.

The acting General Manager of the Jos Wild life Park, Mrs Salome Bidda, who received the python, commended Mikuk for his donation.

“I call on members of the public to emulate this gesture which would help in preserving the park. It is a goldmine that makes the habitation complete.

“I appeal to members of the public to help support the preservation of the wildlife by making donations in cash or kind as their gestures would go a long way,’’ Bidda said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that few minutes after the snake was donated, it laid eggs. (NAN)

