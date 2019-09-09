THE Bauchi State chapter, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) on Monday said it would continue to adopt modern farming technologies to boost production.

Dr Yahya Yusuf, the Chairman of the Association in the state, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi.

Yusuf said that the flooding experienced in the state recently had affected the farmlands of members of the association in 20 local government areas of the state.

“The state RIFAN will continue to employ modern farming technologies to ensure that healthy and high quality rice are produced in the state,” Yusuf said.

According to him, the association has toured the 20 local government areas to inspect the affected farmlands to compile the facts and figures of the areas submerged by the floods.

He said that the association would collect and analyse data on the flooded farmlands to quantify the loss.

Yusuf said that the disaster would not affect the expected quality of yields.

He said that the association had procured adequate and affordable fertiliser to rice farmers in the state to enable them to have a good harvest in spite of the disaster.

NAN

Sept. 9, 2019 @ 19:00 GMT

