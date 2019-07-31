AN agriculture and technology focused firm, Crenov8 Consulting, says it has finished plans to host the third agro-trade promotion event, Meet the Farmers Conference 2019 in Dubai.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the firm made the disclosure at a news conference on Wednesday in Lagos to announce that the conference would hold between Nov. 27 and Nov. 28.

The conference which will be the third in its series started in 2017 to create a platform for African farmers to connect to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market.

The Director of Crenov8, Miss Bola Oyedele, said that stakeholders from Africa and the Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) would come together during the two-day event to collaborate, network and form sustainable business partnerships.

Oyedele said that the conferences had been making impact pushing the borders of agro-trade activities, export promotion and technology innovation in agriculture across Africa.

“There is the need for food security because of the growing world population and to increase trade activities and technology innovation across the agribusiness landscape.

“The UAE has a huge market for agriculture commodities. Africa and Nigeria in particular are producing enough food but we are not seizing the opportunities in the international market as regards export.

“The theme of this year is `Creating a Sustainable Future: Food Security, Trade and Technology”, and it is anchored on our big vision to sustain agriculture and food production by facilitating trade.

“It is an avenue for African farmers to tap into the huge market of Dubai worth 100 billion dollars to improve and draw Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) to the African continent and Nigeria in particular,” she said.

According to the general Manager of Crenov8, Mr Mark Olorundare, this year’s conference places particular focus on translated trade deals and looks to promote the export of agricultural products from the African to the UAE and the rest of the GCC.

It promoted the industrialisation of agribusinesses in Africa and drives direct strategic FDI from the GCC to Africa, adding that Crenov8 had brokered a number of exports deals from previous conferences.

Mr Oluwatobi Shoda, a Business Development Consultant of the firm, spoke on how Nigerian farmers could go through the export processes and the required documents.

NAN reports that the partners of the conference, Dizengoff, Farmcrowdy Group, Tech Gist, Wall-Wanna, LCCI and NICERT among others restated their support to the conference and the promotion of export development in Africa.

Farmers and other stakeholders from the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation attended the news conference.

-NAN

July 31, 2019

