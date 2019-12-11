FARMERS in Borno have reiterated their call for early distribution of inputs to ease difficulties in accessing commodities and accelerate farming activities in the state.

A cross section of the farmers made the call in separate interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Zabalmari and Dusuman plantations in Jere Local Government Area of the state.

NAN recalled that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), under the Anchor Borrower Programme (ABP), distributed inputs to over 50, 000 farmers during the cropping season.

Also, the apex bank has targeted over 70, 000 farmers for the dry season activities in the state.

Malam Shehu Ali, a rice grower said the call was imperative to enable the farmers commence cultivation of farmlands in good time.

Ali said that the delay in the distribution of the inputs was one of the causes of low yields and losses.

“I have cleared my farmlands and waiting to receive input to commence planting.

“I have registered and I have support from one of the Federal Government’s ABP clients during the cropping season,” he said.

The rice grower added that with the support, he was able to produce more and engaged in productive activities.

He said that farmers had benefited from distribution of assorted fertiliser, seeds, chemicals and other inputs under the ABP scheme.

Another farmer, Masta Umar, said that they were eager to plant the fields to enable them mitigate the losses incurred during cropping season due to flood.

Umar said that he lost plantation to the flood but planned to engage in dry season activity to enable him produce what to feed his family.

Hassan said; “We are displaced farmers and the input support encouraged us to return to the farms.

“Delay in the input distribution will affect productivity because the trend is discouraging’’.

However, Mohammed Bukar, also a farmer, called for deployment of security personnel to protect the farming communities against attacks by insurgents.

Bukar said that the trend was preventing farmers from cultivating fields in distant places, due to fear of insurgents’ attack.

The state government also distributed fertiliser and seeds to over 100, 000 displaced farmers at Internally Displaced Persons Camps (IDPs) and resettled communities.

It also distributed N5, 000 to each of the benefiting farmers for labour activities.

On its part, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) distributed fertiliser and inputs to over 100, 000 displaced farmers during the 2019 cropping season in the state.

The gesture was to encourage farmers to cultivate what to eat, reduce dependence on humanitarian interventions, provide livelihoods and enhance food security.

Some of the produce cultivated by farmers include: rice, wheat, beans, sorghum, maize, tomato; onions, pepper, carrot, cucumber, cabbage, lettuce and water melon.

NAN

– Dec. 11, 2019 @ 19:15 GMT |

