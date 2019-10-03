Edo plans implementation of National Livestock Transformation Agenda

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has expressed his administration’s commitment toward implementing the National Livestock Transformation Agenda.

The governor made this known on Thursday in Benin, while receiving the executive members of the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association, Edo chapter in his office.

He said that he had decided to adopt a holistic approach toward the implementation being the economic livewire of the state.

He said for the implementation to be a success, his administration was ready to partner with professional bodies that have knowledge and expertise in specific livestock production.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Livestock Transformation Agenda is a Federal Government’s initiative in collaboration with states under the supervision of the National Economic Council.

The plan is targeted at supporting the development of Nigeria’s livestock sector and is designed to run from 2019 to 2028.

The governor said that the state’s intension was to align the Vision 2030 with Small livestock production programme of the veterinary association with the National Livestock Transformation Agenda as ruminant animal production were viable in the state.

He said that the state could access funding from the Agricultural Transformation Agenda of the CBN to support the implementation of the livestock initiative.

Obaseki called on the association to come up with strategies on the implementation of the livestock plan and how the initiative could be attractive to investors.

He assured the association of the state government’s support, noting that a state-owned vet clinic would be re-established inside the premises of the Agricultural Development Programme in the state.

Earlier, the Edo Chairman of the association, Dr Emmanuel Chikwe said the association was working to improve animal production under Vision 2030 programme targeted at improving small animal production in the state.

He said that the association was also working on having more veterinary doctors and to establish veterinary clinics across the 18 local government councils in the state.

The local government areas include Akoko-Edo, Etsako East, Etsako Central, Etsako West, Owan West, Esan North-East, Esan Central and Esan South-east are in the derived Savannah; Ovia South-West, Ovia North-East, Igueben, Egor, Uhunmwonde, Ikpoba-Okha and Oredo amongst others.

Chikwe, however, said the association was seeking the state’s support to carry out more sensitisation on the recent outbreak of rabies in some parts of the state and the need for residents to report other diseases to the appropriate authorities. (NAN)

