EDO Government says it is investing through its Agriprenuer Programme about N130.8 million in a pilot phase of poultry production in the state.

Prince Joe Okojie, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, Food Security and Forestry, disclosed this during a sensitization workshop held on Thursday in Benin for Poultry farmers expected to benefit from the Agriprenuer scheme.

Okojie said the programme was being organised in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure food security and wealth creation in the state.

He said that investment in poultry farming was to meet the protein need of the state and to reduce importation of frozen poultry products.

“Farmers must open bank accounts and will be given a loan at 9 per cent interest rate while the birds will be sold directly to off takers.”

The governor’s aide regretted that some farmers under a previous scheme diverted the farm inputs given to them and urged the poultry farmers to shun such practice.

He said that the Agriprenuer Programme had been going on well “and so far we have done great and we are still producing.”

“We are currently harvesting rice and it is being sold to a processor in the state.

“The next phase of the Agriprenuer Programme is investment in piggery production,” he said.

In his vote of thanks, Edo Chairman, Fadama Federated farmers, Mr Chester Ogieva, commended the state government for the initiative, saying it would increase employment and income in the Poultry sub sector.

“Many people want to go into agribusiness but they do not have the finance to do so, So we are happy that the state government is giving us loans to increase our poultry production.” (NAN)

– Nov. 1, 2019 @ 9:42 GMT |

