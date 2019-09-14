AN environmentalist in Kano, Malam Hadi Usman, has called on Kano state government to compel residents to plant trees in their homes as part of measures to fight global warming.

He made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, saying that the measure would drastically assist in reducing heat resulting from climate change.

He explained that many residents had space and means of planting trees yet they lacked knowledge on the value of doing so.

“But if the government make a policy and embark on serious campaign, people will be left with no choice but to plant trees in their homes and working places,’’ he said.

Kano, he stressed had been amongst many states in the country that had serious ecological problems which effects were felt by the people.

The environmentalist further said that tree planting had remained a solution to many environmental challenges especially global warming, as it trapped the heat emitted from the environment.

Furthermore, he urged the state government to embark on massive awareness campaign and make policies to promote tree planting in homes.

