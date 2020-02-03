THE Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) has pledged to consolidate on the existing collaboration with National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT), Ibadan.

This, according to FAO, is aimed at developing programmes that will contribute to the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

Mr Suffyan Koroma, the FAO Representative in Nigeria, gave the pledge on Monday during the official inauguration of the screenhouse and the biopesticide production machines at NIHORT.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that FAO, founded on Oct. 16, 1945, is a specialised agency of UN that leads international efforts to defeat hunger, improve nutrition and food security.

NAN also reports that the global body handed over the screenhouse and the biopesticide production machines it provided to the institute as part of the collaborative efforts.

Koroma, who was represented by Mr David Fehintola, Assistant FAO Representative (Administration), said that the organization would continue to explore possible area of collaboration with NIHORT.

“At this point, I wish to inform you all that the FAO support has remained unwavering. Against this background therefore, FAO will explore possible area of collaboration with NIHORT.

“FAO will continue to consolidate on the existing collaboration with NIHORT to develop and implement projects or programmes that will contribute to the socioeconomic development and improve the capacity of research institutions in Nigeria,” he said.

He specifically said that the area of collaboration would be in the application of scientific research and new knowledge to agricultural practices.

Koroma disclosed that FAO would also ensure the promotion and adoption of simple technologies in pest management.

He added that the agency would continue to support agricultural and nutrition research as well as provide technical assistance, where necessary.

In the same vein, Dr Abayomi Olaniyan, NIHORT Executive Director, said that the institution had benefitted greatly from FAO, commending the agency for its supportive role.

“FAO has been so wonderful concerning our tissue culture. They have assisted us in times past. Also, concerning empowering the youth and women, we have had collaboration with them.

“So, they have greatly assisted us concerning our mandate which is on horticulture,” Olaniyan said.

NAN also reports that the event featured facility tour as well as the signing of handing over certificates of the screenhouse and equipment.

On the FAO team were Mrs Adeola Akinrinola, Programme Officer, Mr Precious Agbesor, Associate Programme Officer and Mr David Tsokar, National Communication Officer.

NAN

– Feb. 3, 2020 @ 20:15 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)