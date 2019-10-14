BIYA Farms Group Ltd., has called for effective collaboration among stakeholders to guarantee food sufficiency and employment opportunities for the Nigerian youths.

Alhaji Bilyamin Almustapha, the Managing Director of the Jos-based firm, said this on Monday while fielding questions from journalists in Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Almustapha said that if the Bank of Agriculture would effectively collaborate with stakeholders in the sector, it boost food production and generate employment opportunities for the youths.

He said that his company was training some young Nigerians under the farm’s youths and women empowerment scheme aimed at providing the beneficiaries with poultry production skills.

According to him, the training will help to reduce youth restiveness and enable them contribute their quota to the development of the state and the country at large.

“The farm is established to improve the standard of living of Nigerians.

“We are into livestock production and crop farming. We are aware that the importance of agriculture to societal development cannot be over emphasised.

“Agriculture, apart from providing food also provides employment opportunities, boosts the nation’s revenue and improve the standard of living of citizens.

“Biya Farm has trained unemployed youths and women on poultry production to become self-reliant.

“In September, the company trained about 4,000 youths and women on poultry production,’’ he said.

Almustapha said that some of the participants were trained in Plateau, while some political office holders and relevant stakeholders were seeking collaboration to train more youths to enable them become self-reliant.

He said that day old chicks were distributed to the trainees at subsidised rate to retain their interest in agriculture and boost their standard of living.

He urged the youths and many others to embrace farming to secure their future and the overall interest and development of the country.

The managing director restated the continued commitment of his company to train more youths and women on agricultural skills for improved standard of living. (NAN)

