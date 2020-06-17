THE Gombe State Government has begun the sale of 20, 000 metric tonnes of assorted fertiliser to farmers at subsidised price of N5,000 per bag for the 2020 wet season.

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya made the disclosure while inaugurating the sale of fertiliser to farmers on Wednesday in Gombe.

Yahaya said the fertiliser would be sold to farmers at subsidised price of N5,000 per bag, to improve their livelihoods, boost productivity and enhance food security.

He noted that about 80 per cent of the state’s population engaged in agriculture, adding that his administration would continue to support the development of the sector.

The governor said that aside keying into many agricultural initiatives at regional and national levels, the state was reviving its farm service centres to serve as one-stop shop of agricultural services.

Yahaya said that:“We are also keying into the National Livestock Transformation Programme with Wawa-Zange Grazing reserve and the great irrigation potentials of our three major dams of Dadin Kowa, Cham and Balanga to promote large-scale irrigation activities.”

The governor said that his administration had adopted proactive strategies to turn Gombe into an agricultural hub through industrialisation, aimed at diversifying the economy, create job opportunities and boost the state’s revenue base.

The governor added that the Fertiliser Monitoring Committee had been strengthened to ensure that the commodity reach intended beneficiaries promptly.

“Our objective is for rural farmers to get basic farm inputs at their door-steps.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and relevant security agencies are hereby directed to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines on the sale and distribution exercise,“ he said.

Yahaya warned farmers against encroaching into grazing reserves and cattle routes while also calling on herders and pastoralists, to avoid grazing on farm lands prior to harvest and evacuation of farm produce.

He lauded the Federal Government’s support toward transforming the agriculture in the State, and called on farmers to take advantage of the huge government’s investments in the sector.

Also speaking, Mr Muhammad Magaji, Commissioner for Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, said the fertiliser distribution exercise demonstrated the state government’s readiness to reinvigorate agriculture.

Magaji said that the state government had distributed 30 trucks of NPK brand of fertiliser, agro-chemicals and knapsack sprayers to 6, 000 dry season farmers at subsidized rates.

“The state government also reactivated the annual animal vaccination of cattle, sheep and goats as well as procurement of agricultural equipment for dry season farmers,” he said.

He called on the state government to engage agricultural professionals for the ministry and the Agricultural Development Programme (ADP), and revitalisation of pest control team of the ministry.

On his part, Dr Musa Inuwa, Gombe State Director, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, said the Federal Government had approved the release and sale of essential chemicals (herbicides/pesticides), to farmers at subsidised prices.

“In addition, 500 bags of improved sorghum, millet and cowpea seeds have been allocated to Gombe State as part of the palliative to 500 farmers in Nafada, Shongom, Yamaltu Deba, Dukku and Balanga Local Government Areas.’’

Inuwa added that to ensure food security in the country, the Federal Government also approved N13 billion for the control of Trans-Boundary Pests in 12 frontline states including Gombe. (NAN)

Jun. 17, 2020

