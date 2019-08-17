THE Federal Government, through its North East Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project, has flagged off the distribution of agricultural inputs in Adamawa.

The over 20,000 beneficiaries would be given inputs and non-food item kits from seven local government areas affected by insurgency in the state.

Maj.-Gen. Paul Tarfa, Chairman, North East Development Commission (NEDC) flagged off the distribution in Michika Local Government Area.

Tarfa, who was represented by Alhaji Muhammed Danjuma, federal project coordinator of the Programme, said the intervention included rehabilitation of infrastructure affected by insurgency in the areas.

“The North East Multi Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP) is being implemented by the Federal Government in partnership with the World Bank in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

“The core objective of the project is to support Government of Nigeria in rehabilitation and improving critical infrastructural service delivery to improve and sustain the livelihood of conflict and displacement in affected communities in North East,” Tarfa said.

Mr Maurice Vonubolki, Adamawa project coordinator of the programme, listed the benefiting councils to include Madagali, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Maiha, Song and Gombi.

He said the distribution was a continuation of several interventions made by the programme in the benefiting communities.

“Apart from the distribution of agricultural inputs and non-food item kits witnessed today, the project under component one had reached out to thousands of beneficiaries with improved small animal inputs, non-agricultural livelihood and soft skills training for small entrepreneurship.

“Under component two, the project has commenced rehabilitation of critical physical infrastructure that include water provision, transport sector, education, health and public buildings in the affected areas,” Vonubolki said.

He noted that already about 295 hand pumps and 59 solar boreholes had been provided across the affected communities in the seven councils.

Responding on behalf of the state government and the benefiting communities, Mr Haruna Ali, Deputy Transition Caretaker Chairman of Michika, thanked the federal government for the intervention.

Ali tasked the beneficiaries to use the items to improve their living condition for sustainable economic development of their areas.

– Aug. 17, 2019 @ 14:42 GMT |

