THE Chairman, House Committee on Agricultural Production and Services, Rep. Muntari Dandutse, has reiterated the commitment of the National Assembly to reposition the agricultural sector.

Dandutse made this known at an interactive meeting on Monitoring and Evaluation, organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the sector deserved the necessary support to cater to the needs of the people and to ensure food security in the country.

The lawmaker said that while carrying out its oversight function, the legislature would help amend or enact enabling laws to enable the ministry to deliver effectively on its mandate.

On monitoring and evaluating agricultural projects across the country, he said, “this meeting is critical and that is why we are here to offer the support needed for proper implementation”.

Commenting on the ministry’s assets across the country, Dandutse lamented that most of them were dilapidated.

He called for proper evaluation to ensure that they were put to good use to help solve unemployment problem in the country.

The Chairman House Committee on Colleges and Institutions, Rep. Munir Dan Agundi, also pledged national assembly’s support to give agriculture its pride of place.

Dan Agundi called for proper monitoring and evaluation of projects under the ministry to ensure proper implementation.

He further stressed the need for agencies and parastatals under the ministry to be properly monitored.

The lawmaker said it was not proper for the agencies and parastatals to be called to the national assembly to defend their budgets and thereafter left to carry out their mandate without proper supervision.

He said that: “I am here based on what relates to my agencies, especially the issue of monitoring and evaluation.

“This meeting is a good initiative and in terms of assets of the ministry, they should be properly documented and well protected.

“Where they can be disposed to the private sector to utilise them effectively, we will support the ministry in doing that”.

NAN

– Feb. 4, 2020 @ 18:15 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)