Sorghum farmers in Gombe State have commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s initiative of providing agricultural inputs at subsidised prices through the Anchor Borrower scheme and urged for timely distribution to boost production.

Some of the farmers expressed their feelings in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Tuesday.

Malam Adamu Abubakar, a beneficiary of ongoing distribution of inputs for 2019 farming season in the state, said that Federal Government have done well for the farmers in the country unlike before.

He however advised government to reschedule its plan for the distribution of the inputs for next season to enable farmers use them as expected.

According to him, the ongoing distribution is late hence the need for it to be distributed on or before May every year as against October.

He added that this will enable farmers to plan well and have more production, while distribution by October to be for dry season farmers.

Malam Muhammad Sani, another beneficiary, said he received 30 bags of fertiliser, 50 pieces of insecticidal and sprayer for five hectares of land.

He said that Buhari had done everything for them by coming to their aid which leads to high production of farming input in the country.

According to him, it is such initiative that make farm produce cheap and people were not cry of hunger in the country.

He also appealed for government to ensure distribution of input on time for its success in attaining food security and socio-economic development of the country.

Mr Ibrahim Garba, also a farmer, said he sold the input given to him to harvest his farm because it came late and he do not have place to keep it for the next season.

“I have to sale it, because I have already applied a fertiliser on my farm and I don’t have place to keep the input for next season.

“We have being expecting the input for long, we have to look for it somewhere at exorbitant cost,” he said. (NAN)

-Oct 8, 2019 @15:33 GMT |

