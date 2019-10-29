Biya Farms Group Limited, Jos, Plateau, says it has trained over 67,000 unemployed youths and women on poultry and fisheries production in the North Central and South South States of the country, this year.

This has empowered the beneficiaries with poultry and fisheries production skills in order to enable them become self reliant and to contribute their quota to national development.

Alhaji Bilyamin Almustapha, the Managing Director of the group, made this known on Tuesday in Keffi while fielding questions from newsmen on the activities of the group in the country.

Almustapha explained that the training was under the farm’s youths and women empowerment scheme targeted at tackling poverty among the unemployed youths and women in the country.

“The importance of agriculture to societal development cannot be overemphasised, apart from the provision of food, it also generate employment opportunity to the teeming population.

“It also generates revenue to the government and that of the individual, hence the need for the formation of this group for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“Let me tell you people that apart from growing of crops and rearing of animals, the farm also engages in the training of unemployed youths and women under the farm’s youths and women empowerment scheme.

“Let me disclose to you that in Plateau, we have trained over 20,000 youths and women in Barikin Ladi, Mangu, Shendam, Bassa and Bokkos.

“In Nasarawa State, we have trained over 3,800 unemployed youths and women that is about 2,000 youths and women in Lafia, 1,000 in Keffi and 800 in Akwanga Local Government Areas, respectively.

“Then we moved to South-South region particularly we started in Calabar as we trained 20,000 in Calabar municipal on Oct.7, another 20,000 and 3,000 trained in Calabar South on Oct.14 and 24, respectively.

“When you sum them up, it will give you about 67,000 youths and women trained on poultry and fisheries production.

“All these trainings were done to equip them with management, sanitary and feeding ratio poultry and fisheries production skills to enable them become self reliant,’’ he said.

Almustapha commended local government chairman, traditional rulers and other stakeholders for their cooperation to ensure the success of the training in their respective areas/domains.

Also speaking with newsmen, Ms Immaculata Emmanuel, the farms South-South Zonal Coordinator, commended the group for keying into agricultural programme that have direct bearing on the lives of the youths, women and other Nigerians.

She restated her commitment to continue to be up and doing towards training unemployed Nigerians on poultry and fishery skills to enable them become self reliant. (NAN)

