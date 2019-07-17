Imo, Abia govts. partner on agriculture

THE Imo State Government says it will partner with its Abia State counterpart in the development of agriculture in the South Eastern part of Nigeria.

Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, gave the hint during the flag-off of the 2019

farming season, held at the International Conference Center, Umuahia on Tuesday.

The Governor, represented by the Deputy Governor, Gerald Irona, assured the Abia State

Government of the readiness of his Government to partner with the Government and

people of Abia State to deepen their collaboration in the area of agriculture in the region,

while urging farmers in the region to take advantage of the opportunities created by the

Bank of Agriculture to boost food production.

“We are here to support the Abia State Government and the Bank of Agriculture in their

bid to promote agriculture in the South Eastern part of Nigeria. We commend the efforts of the

Abia State Government, under the leadership of Okezie Ikpeazu for introducing palm

plantation, and the hope of exporting palm produce soon. I urge farmers to take

advantage of the opportunity created by the Bank of Agriculture to access improved

seedlings, loans and extension services,” he said.

Continuing, Irona explained that Imo State Government has put in place machinery to

revitalize Adapalm Nigeria Limited, with a view to returning it to its lost glory, and

ensuring sufficient production of palm produce for export, assuring that the era of

earning foreign exchange from palm produce is back in Imo state.

He urged farmers in Abia State and the entire South Eastern part of the country to contact the

Bank of Agriculture, while taking advantage of its facilities to boost agricultural production

in the state and ensuring food sufficiency.

The highlights of the event included: the symbolic joint planting of yam seedlings by the

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu and Deputy Governor of Imo State, Gerald Irona,

kick-starting the farming season, the launch of the new Bank of Agriculture building

in Umuahia, meant to serve the entire South Eastern region of Nigeria, among others.

The event was attended by very important dignitaries, among whom are: Governor of Abia

State, Deputy Governor of Imo State, Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, representatives of Cross River and other South Eastern Governors, Executive Director, Bank of Agriculture, Prof. G.O.C. Okenwa, Abia State

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Sir Johnson Onuigbo, John Kennedy Opara,

Traditional Rulers, Special Adviser to the Imo State Governor on inter party affairs,

Jeff Ojinika, among others.

