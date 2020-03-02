AVM. Usra Harahap, the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria on Sunday led the distribution of rice to 100 indigent persons in Sokoto State.

Harahap was in Sokoto on an official visit.

He said that the food assistance by the state Zakkat and Endowment Commission remained a great act that attracted a lot of reward from Allah.

“The gesture will remain one among the best act of Worship in Islam that attract a lot of reward and support the living standards of the society.

“As such, I personally commended the state government, Zakkat Commission for the assistance and hospitality we enjoyed throughout our coming to the state,” he said.

Earlier the Commission Chairman, Malam Muhammad Maidoki, thanked the ambassador and his entourage for the visit.

He explained that the food assistance was part of the commission’s activity to welcome the ambassador to Sokoto.

He appreciated the long standing relationship between Sokoto State and Indonesia in the areas of healthcare, economy, Islamic models of business and economic enterprises.

The chairman added that the beneficiaries of the food assistance will each get a bag of rice and N1,000 for transportation.

NAN

– Mar. 2, 2020 @ 09:09 GMT |

