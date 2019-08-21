Investors under the Cassava Proxy Farmers’ platform of the Heart and Capital Nigeria Ltd. a leading agriculture-based firm, have been rewarded with 15 per cent return on their capital investment.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mallam Umar Adelodun told journalists in Ilorin on Wednesday that the reward was part of the proceeds from the performance in the investment project.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Heart and Capital Nigeria Ltd. is an agriculture revolutionary company that is leasing land to farmers or act as proxy to any investor interested in venturing into farming.

Adelodun said the company has over 1, 000 acres farmland and mentoring no fewer than 4, 000 youths on agribusiness across the country.

According to him, proxy farming is a product of the company’s investment platform that allows individuals and corporate bodies to make profit by keying into the programme.

“The project’s focus is cassava and it is planted on 50 hectares of land with one acre of land being minimum land available for investment.

“The proxy farming initiative, which lasted for 10 months, was established as a means for individuals and corporate bodies to diversify their source of income through agriculture, and support to the Federal Government’s policy on job creation,” added.

Adelodun described the project as the beginning of many success stories which was achieved as a result of the consistent and sustained effort by the company to focus on the needs for clients to get the best out of their investments.

He said that this was achieved through provision of excellent service, accountability and continued investment in agriculture value chain.

An investor, Hajia Fatima Zahra said she joined the company’s programme because she was in search of an investment plan that would be profitable.

Zahra said she was then introduced to the Heart and Capital which provided her with the best suitable plan.

“The only regret I have is not investing even more in the company, especially on capital proxy farming programme,” Zahra said. (NAN)

