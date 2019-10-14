THE Tomato Growers Association of Nigeria, (TOGAN), Kano State chapter, is to cultivate 10, 000 hectares of irrigable land under the Anchor Borrower Programme during the 2019 dry season farming.

The Chairman of the association, Alhaji Sani Danladi-Yadakwari, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kano.

Danladi-Yadakwari said a total of 10, 000 registered tomato growers would benefit from the loan facility under the Anchor Borrower Programme in the state.

He said arrangements had been concluded for commencement of the distribution of the tomato seedlings to farmers which was expected to begin soon across the 44 local government areas of the state.

Danladi-Yadakwari, who is also the National Secretary General of the association, said the farmers were expected to commence planting of the seedlings from the end of October.

“After planting the seedlings, the farmers will then be given fertiliser and other inputs as no farmer is expected to dispose of the inputs,” he said.

He said the association would monitor the activities of farmers who benefited from the facility to ensure that no farmer diverted the inputs or disposed them off.

He advised farmers to make the best use of the opportunity to boost local production of the commodity as well as to prevent importation of tomato paste into the country.

According to the chairman, the decision by the Federal Government to include tomato growers in the Anchor Borrower Programme was borne out of an effort to support tomato growers to enable them to improve their productivity.

NAN

-Oct 14, 2019 @18:45 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)