KADUNA State Government has begun the sales of fertiliser to the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) for 2020 farming season at subsidised rate.

Halima Lawal, Commissioner for Agriculture, made this known on Wednesday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

She said the fertiliser will be sold at N5,000 each to farmers across the 23 LGAs in the state.

According to her, the administration is determined to exploit the agricultural sector to create jobs and reduce poverty, especially amongst youths of the state.

“We believe that with additional investment in this sector and adequate motivation, more youth will take to farming, thereby increasing our potentials for food sufficiency and wealth creation.

She said farmers are to purchase the fertilisers at designated stores at their various LGA secretariat.

The commissioner explained that the mechanism is in place to ensure that fertiliser get to farmers and not sold above the government subsidised price.

Lawal advised farmers to abide by the government rules of keeping physical distancing, use of face masks, and regular handwashing as they engage in their activities to avoid spreading the coronavirus. (NAN)

