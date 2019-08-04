The Kano State Government has called on Sasakawa Global 2000 (SG 2000) to consider the possibility of exploring other areas such as fish farming in the country.

The State Deputy Governor, Dr Nasiru Gawuna, made the call when Executive Directors of SG 2000 from Japan paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Kano, on Sunday.

The SG2000-Nigeria country programme began in March 1992, under an agreement signed with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources (FMARNR) to work with Federal and state agencies to raise agricultural productivity and improve food crop marketing.

The major objectives of SG2000-Nigeria were to raise the crop management skills of front-line extension staff and smallholder farmers in order to increase crop production and productivity.

Gawuna said there was need for the organisation to explore other areas of agriculture such as fish farming in view of the various fish species that are available in the country.

“We want to seek for more partnership especially other areas like how to grow the different species of fish that are available in the country.

“There are some species of fish like Salmon fish and others. We are ready to partner with you more because Nigeria has natural and organic fields,” he said.

He said exploring the area would provide job opportunities to many unemployed persons in the country as well as reduce redundancy and restiveness among unemployed youths in the country.

The deputy governor commended the organisation for supporting the state Ministry of Agriculture especially the partnership with the ministry on agric extension services where more than 800 extension workers received training from SG 2000.

“We enjoyed a lot of support from Sasakawa Global 2000 since it was established in the state. So we are ready to partner with you more, “ he said.

Earlier in her remarks, the Executive Director, Sasakawa Global 2000, Mrs Fumiko Iseki, commended the Kano State Government for providing office accommodation to the staff of SG 2000 at the initial stage.

“We also benefited a lot from your vast experience as former commissioner of agriculture,”she said.

Also speaking, the Country Director of Sasakawa Global 2000, Prof. Sani Ahmed-Miko, told the deputy governor that the team was in Nigeria to see what is happening in the field as well as to interact with key partners of the organisation in the country and Kano State in particular.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team had visited the state headquarters of the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (KNARDA) where it inspected facilities. (NAN)

