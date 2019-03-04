Kebbi Govt. advises against hunting of wild animals

GOV. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, has urged hunters in the state to refrain from killing wild animals designated as protected species.

The governor gave the advice on Monday in Birnin Kebbi while addressing hunters drawn from the 21 local government area of the state.

“Government is always ready to continue providing the necessary material and financial support to associations and groups towards uplifting the living condition of their members.

“I urge you to refrain from hunting down wild animals designated as protected species,” he said

He commended the hunters for coming out to vote in the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Bagudu also requested them to partner with relevant security agencies in order to strengthen security in the state.

He acknowledged their contribution and efforts in driving away criminals from their forest hideout in Sharan Daji, and pledged to give them the logistics they required.

The governor, however, called on them to always alert the chairmen of local government councils before embarking on hunting expedition in any neighboring country.

Earlier, the state Chairman of the Hunters Association, Mallam Bashar Mohammad, said they converged on Haliru Abdu Stadium, to demonstrate their loyalty to the administration and offer support to the ruling APC administration. (NAN)

