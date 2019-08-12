THE Kebbi State Government has procured 220 tons of Aluminum sulphate, 110 tons of hydrated lime and 200 drums of chlorine for water treatment in the state.

The Acting General Manager of State Water Board, Alhaji Usman Kwasara, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birinin-Kebbi on Monday.

” The State Government procured 220 tons of Aluminum sulphate popularly known as (Alum) ,110 tons of hydrated lime and 200 hundred drums of chlorine for water treatment in the state, ” he said.

Kwasara said that the chemicals would be distributed to water treatment plants in Dukku Birnin Kebbi, Argungu, Yauri, Zuru, Jega and Kangiwa toward providing safe water supply for the people of the state.

He said the state government was committed to providing safe drinking water to the people of the state.

He commended Gov. Abubakar Bagudu for the timely procurement of water treatment chemicals for use by the the board in the state.

The acting general manager also assured the government that the board would distribute the chemicals judiciously.

He also called on the members of the public to report any damages or leakages from water pipes to the officials of the state water board for necessary action.

Kwasara assured the public that the the board would not relent in its efforts at providing portable water to them.

-NAN

Aug. 12, 2019

