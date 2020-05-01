Kwara to unveil 5-year agric masterplan

The Kwara Government is to unveil a comprehensive agriculture master plan to guide the government’s agricultural policy direction as the world prepares for a post-COVID-19 economy.

The state’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mrs Adenike Oshatimehin, made the disclosure on Friday in Ilorin on the sidelines of the state’s 2020 budget review.

Oshatimehin said the masterplan would capture various engagements the government entered into with stakeholders in the agricultural sector as well as experiences garnered from other climes.

“The plan is to utilise the untapped agricultural potential in Kwara State as a major instrument to stimulating economic growth, creating jobs and accelerating rural development and ensuring food security in the state from 2020 to 2025.’’

She noted that the masterplan would also revolutionise agriculture and engender grassroots development.

“Although delayed by COVID-19, the Kwara State Agricultural Masterplan will be unveiled soon.

“It is going to be a robust data-based plan that gives clear developmental roadmap for various aspects of agriculture in Kwara State.

“The focus includes but not limited to improved and mechanised crop farming across the state through well-galvanised out-grower schemes, leveraging on cooperation with existing and new farmers.

“It will also focus on investments in livestock and fishery which are already a critical part of the National Livestock Transformation Plan which Kwara State is tapping into.

According to her, the plan will entail establishment of agro-processing zones and revamping of moribund agro-processing factories.

She said the masterplan would be a game-changer to achieving food security, improving standards of living and bringing needed development to the state. (NAN)

