THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC),Ondo State Command, on Tuesday in Akure inaugurated the Agro-Ranger Squad to address clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the state.

Inaugurating the squad, Mrs Christiana Abiakam-Omanu, the state Commandant of NSCDC, said the squad was in line with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development initiative on provision of security at proposed cattle ranches and other agro allied investments.

“This is one of the measures being adopted by government to effectively checkmate the incessant farmers/herders clashes and enhance effective protection of indigenous and foreign investment in the agricultural sector.

“Agro-Ranger is a model elite force of NSCDC mentally and physically trained to give security cover and protection to agro-allied industries as well as protect farmers and their farmland against any intruding forces,” she said.

She added that there was need to safeguard the growing investments in the sector and assure local and foreign investors of their safety and that of their investments and assets.

“There is need for us not to breach this trust by re-assuring our investors, particularly those operating in the rural areas that their investments are safe from the activities of criminals and bandits, who seem to be increasing daily,” she said.

According to her, the NSCDC personnel in the squad have undergone very rigorous training that can enhance their capacity under highly experienced professionals.

She promised that the squad would be deployed immediately to areas they are needed.

The commandant solicited the cooperation of the state government and individuals to ensure overall success of the squad.

She commended the governor for providing the enabling environment for the corps and other security agencies to rid the state of crime.

In his remarks, Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State commended the step taken by the corps, saying that it would improve agricultural output and ensure food security in tandem with the Federal Government’s initiative in the sector.

Akeredolu, who was represented by Mr Ifedayo Abegunde, the Secretary to the State Government, noted that those who had been discouraged in farming by activities of criminals would be encouraged to come back.

The inauguration was attended by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Undie Adie, and other heads of security agencies in the state. (NAN)

– Sept. 10, 2019 @ 18:36 GMT |

