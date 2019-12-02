NIGERIAN Stored Products Research lnstitute (NSPRl), llorin in Kwara has urged the Federal government to urgently provide modern processing implements for rice farmers in the country to meet international standard.

Dr Patricia Pusse, the Executive Director of the institute made the call in llorin on Monday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria NAN.

Pusse said the measure would allow the nation’s rice compete favourably with others in international market.

According to the Executive Director, there is nothing wrong with rice planted and harvested in any part of the country except lack of modern processing implements.

She said the provision of modern processing facilities would soften the hard nature of the rice and allow it cook on time.

The executive director noted that several Nigerians are jettisoning rice produce in Nigeria because it is always hard with pebbles.

“There is nothing wrong with rice being produced in any part of the country, the problem confronting rice produce is lack of modern processing facilities which make the rice hard like stones,” Pusse said.

She advised the Federal and state governments to put incentives in place that would encourage more local production of rice to put an end to clamouring for foreign rice.

Pusse said NSPRl had enough storage facilities for rice and other farm produce to guide against post harvest losses.

She charged scientists in the country to embark on researches that would curb post harvest losses so that the nation could be self sufficient in food production.

NAN

– Dec. 12, 2019 @ 14:59 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)