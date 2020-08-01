Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, has urged Nigerian farmers to continue to remain dedicated to their farmlands to support the country’s economic recovery.

Tambuwal in a Sallah massage issued to newsmen in Sokoto on Friday said that the economic challenges in the country this time had been “very tough’’.

“Therefore, at this time we cannot afford a situation where our farmers do not go to farm and at the end of the day we are faced with shortage in our country.

“So, I appeal to all the farmers in the country to continue to be more and more dedicated to their respective farmlands in order to address such ugly situation.

“Moreover, food security is very important, that is why the government procures fertilisers annually and sell them at subsidised rates to the farmers.

“We hope that they will judiciously utilise the fertiliser, farm inputs and implements that has been provided to ensure adequate production for the country’s consumption,” he said.

The governor, while wishing the people of the state happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration, appealed to them to continue to comply with all protocols of containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the course of all celebrations, comply with the protocols of COVID-19 and continue to pray for those afflicted; that Allah may grant them complete healing from coronavirus or any other form of disease.

“However, our fight against COVID -19 has so far been very successful. I commend the state’s task force team and the volunteers as well as medical personnel that are committed to this fight.

“We must sustain enlightenment campaign on the COVID-19 pandemic. It is still there and we need to be very careful,” Tambuwal added.

On security challenges, the governor appealed to the people to continue to cooperate and support the security agencies in the fight.

“Without peace and stability, development cannot take place. Therefore, we need to be on the same page and work with all the security agencies to restore peace and order in our country.” (NAN)

