THE Tanzania Forest Services Agency (TFS) on Tuesday said plans were afoot to increase the production of honey from the current 55,000 tonnes to 135,000 tonnes annually.

Dos Silayo, TFS Executive Officer, said the EU had agreed to fund a major project starting later this year, which will involve the roll-out of modern beehives for beekeeping and collection points in strategic honey-producing regions.

The official said Tanzanian honey had already been tested and approved for export to the EU, the U.S. and Asia.

Silayo said the project was set to transform the honey sub-sector, which currently produces just 55,000 tonnes per year, far below its potential of 135,000 tonnes.

“We hope that increased beekeeping activities in the public forests and woodlands will also help raise awareness among local people of protecting forests,’’ he said.

Aug. 6, 2019

