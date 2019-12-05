THE National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun to make use of experts in agriculture to train youths in food production.

Mr Azeez Adeyemi, the association’s National Public Relations Officer, stated this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Adeyemi noted that the best way to take the youth out of unemployment was through agriculture.

He explained that the students’ union body was concerned about factors which could move the nation’s economy forward.

Adeyemi added that government could also convert some of the abandoned model schools scattered across the state into training centres for the youth on food production.

He identified the rector of one of the polytechnics in the state as someone who had recorded successes in the training of people in the agricultural field in other states, saying he could be made to replicate same in the state.

“As progressive students, who are concerned about factors which can move our economy forward for the collective benefit of all, it is important we call government’s attention to the hidden treasures noticed through our tentacles across the country.

“It has become imperative for us as students to call the attention of Gov. Abiodun to an agricultural expert who is capable of reducing the unemployment rate among young people through agriculture.

“We are of the opinion that the government of Ogun state should make the rector the chairman of a committee which will be saddled with the responsibility of training corps members and develop their interest in farming,” he said.

Adeyemi pledged the continued supports of students to governments at all levels, saying they would be giving necessary advice for the growth and development of the country.

NAN

– Dec. 05, 2019 @ 15:10 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)