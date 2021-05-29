Ahly bury Berkane to clinch 7th CAF Super Cup title

The win ensured they hand coach Pitso Mosimane his second continental title since joining the Cairo giants in October last year.

Mosimane won the CAF Champions League and finished third at the Club World Cup, adding to the Egyptian Cup he clinched as his first piece of silverware in North Africa.

Heading into the match, there was concern for Ahly due to their tight schedule of matches and constant travelling. But they showed less of that in a commanding performance against the Moroccans.

They threatened from early with Aliou Dieng having a good opportunity with a shot from the edge of the penalty box off a Hussein El Shahat cut-back. But he skied it over.

Berkane had two good chances to get into the lead. In the 18th minute, skipper Mohamed Aziz saw his header off a short corner-kick go wide. Ten minutes later, they had an even better chance off a counter-attack.