Ahmed Musa to politicians: How do you feel visiting your children abroad while ASUU is on strike?

SUPER Eagles star, Ahmed Musa, has tackled Nigerian politicians over the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Students of many government-owned universities have been away from the classrooms since February when ASUU commenced strike.

All efforts to make the lecturers return to the classroom have not yielded meaningful result.

On Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari asked ASUU to stop keeping children at home.

Posting on his official Instagram account on Tuesday, Musa said it was a shame that political office holders flaunt the pictures of their children who school abroad while those in Nigeria.

He wrote, “To our political office holders whose children school abroad. How do you feel visiting your children abroad, taking pictures in their schools and posting online while ASUU is on strike?

“Like seriously, how is it ok to you? You’re running a system that you don’t even believe in. Show me one Oyibo leader whose child is schooling in Nigeria.

“E no day touch una? And when you return Nigerian youths will still gather and sing praises for una.[sic]”

Musa’s post comes after pictures of the graduation of Governor Nyesom Wike’s son from a UK university flooded the internet.

Aside from Wike, two other governors attended the graduation. They Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Seyi Makinde, his Oyo counterpart.

-Daily Trust

KN