A’Ibom govt demands China’s collaboration over creation of jobs￼

AKWA Ibom State Government has demanded for collaboration with the Republic of China in key areas of the state economy as such would create job opportunities for the people of the state.

According to a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo, governor Emmanuel made the call weekend while playing host to the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, at Government House, Uyo.

He acknowledged the Nigeria-China bilateral relations over the years, stressing that, areas as education, agriculture, and basic infrastructure, should be given a boost for the development of the state.

He emphasized that the partnership in education and agricultural sector would build concrete foundation for investment in the area of nuclear technology in future.

His words: “We have not reached that level that you want to take us into the nuclear power yet, we are still at the basic level. If you want us to draw collaboration, first of all let’s feed our people through agriculture which I know you have done a whole lot.

“Let’s start from agriculture, basic social services, let’s first of all build basic infrastructure, education, before we get to an advancement where our people will have a clearer understanding of the ingredients and what could be the challenges, the benefits and probably the environmental impact of what nuclear technology will do.

“Those magical touch you have introduced into your economy specifically, your domestic economy, we also have the population, because what created the advantage initially for China is the population because with the population, you created a major domestic economy where consumption was matched with needs.

“It will be in history that during your time as the 14th Ambassador that you created that synergetic cooperation between what we have in Akwa Ibom State and what you can also offer in terms of technology transfer”.

Speaking aerlier, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, who is the 14th Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, assured State government of a cordial bilateral relations.

He sought to improve on his predecessor’s efforts in fostering trade-relations with the state, and commended the governor for his developmental strides.

“In this state Akwa Ibom, you have the capability to build a nuclear power plant, in the whole country only Akwa Ibom and Kogi to build a nuclear power plant. So I think you can leverage on this advantage for the future,” Jianchun stressed

-Vanguard

