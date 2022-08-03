AITEO Cup 2022: Legislator takes up sponsorship of Calabar Rovers FC

REP Essien Ayi (PDP-Cross River) has pledged to take up the sponsorship of Calabar Rovers in their campaign for the 2022 Aiteo Cup.

The lawmaker, who represents Akpabuyo/Bakassi/Calabar South Federal constituency, made the announcement on Wednesday in Calabar.

Ayi, who is also the State FA chairman, said the need to support the club became necessary for it to have a successful campaign in the competition.

He stressed that it was also important since the club had already secured qualification for the round of 32 without government support.

The lawmaker added that the need to support the club was hinged on its place in the country’s football history.

He recalled that Rovers under his watch as Team Manager, was a household name in the Nigeria football league and promised to do everything within his powers to help the team regain its lost glory.

“Whenever I watch other football teams in some states like Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Abia, Ondo, Kano and many others, I feel so much impressed about it and attributed the setback of Rovers of Calabar to poor funding by the government.

“I call on the Cross River State Government to take a critical look at the current situation of the Rovers Football Club and take up the challenge of repositioning it.

“We must put sentiments aside in order to find a possible means to revamp the Rovers Football Club,” he stated.

He urged well meaning Cross River citizens to join hands with government in uplifting Rovers Football Club from its current situation. (NAN)

C.E