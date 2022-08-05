SUPER Falcons forward Gift Monday scored a spectacular goal on Thursday to help FC Robo Queens book a place in the next round of the 2022 Aiteo Federation Cup women competition.

The Lagos-based side beat Edo Queens of Benin 2-0, with Monday scoring just few seconds into the match at the Kwara Stadium Complex in Ilorin.

FC Robo got the match underway with a defender sending a long ball towards Monday who wasted no time lobbing the ball over the Edo Queens goalkeeper.

The Super Falcons player was a star of the match, helping FC Robo to keep possession for most part of the encounter.

Taiwo Lawal scored their other goal in the 35th minute to put the game beyond Edo Queens and head to the quarter-finals of the competition.(NAN)

