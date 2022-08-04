THE following are the results of the Round of 32 men’s results played on Wednesday in 16 match venues across the country.

Aiteo Federation Cup 2022: Round of 32 Results (Men)

Bayelsa United 0, Green Beret 0 (4-5 penalties)

Enyimba International 0, Niger Tornadoes 0 (5-6 penalties)

Doma United 0, Lobi Stars 3

Akure City Academy 2, Bendel Insurance Feeders 1

Rangers Int’l 1, Heartland FC 1 (7-8 penalties)

Sunshine Stars 5, Rovers FC 1

Cynosure FC 1, Katsina United 3

Remo Stars 0 Akwa United 3

Kogi United 2, Kanta United (5-4 penalties)

DMD FC 0 Housing Corporation 0 (4-2 penalties)

Zamfara United 0, Kano Pillars 5

Fulfill FC 0, El-Kanemi Warriors 1

Kwara United 1, Wikki Tourists 1 (3-4 penalties)

Bendel Insurance 1, Ottasolo FC 1 (4-3 penalties)

Sokoto United 1, Nasarawa United 1 (10-11 penalties). (NAN)

