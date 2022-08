FOLLOWING are the results of the Round of 16 matches played in the 2022 Aiteo Federation (Women) Cup Competition on Thursday at eight match venues across the country:

Bayelsa Queens 3 Niger Amazons 0 (Walk-over)

Abruka Queens 1 Abia Angels 3

Naija Ratels 0 Nasarawa Amazons 1

Immaculate Queens 0 Confluence Queens 8

Honey Badgers 0 Delta Queens 2

Heartland Queens 2 Dannaz Ladies 1

Osun Babes 2 Royal Queens 3

Edo Queens 0 FC Robo Queens 2

(NAN)

A.I