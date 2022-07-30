Ajimobi felicitates Muslims on Hijrah 1444 celebration

ALHAJI Idris Ajimobi, the Aare Akogun Muslumi of Oyo State has felicitated with Muslims as they celebrate the Islamic New Year, Hijrah 1444 AH.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Lateef Alade and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ajimobi is the son of late former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi and the All Progressives Congress(APC) State Assembly candidate for Ibadan South-West II.

Ajimobi said that it was appropriate to use this occasion to thank the Almighty Allah for the privilege he mercifully granted them to witness the new year.

“This is a privilege for us as individuals and as a community of the faithful. Almighty Allah deserves our gratitude on the occasion of the Islamic new year,” he said.

He urged Muslims and other citizens to imbibe the lesson of compassion, peace as well as support for one another.

” I wish all the Muslims in Oyo State and Nigeria in general a blessed year,” Ajimobi said. (NAN)

KN