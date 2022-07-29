Akeredolu inaugurates new Permanent Secretaries, Tutors-General

THE Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday inaugurated newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and Tutors-General in the state.

The new permanent secretaries are Olusegun Omojuwa, Local Government Staff Loans Board; Adenike Ogunsola, Local Government Service Commission; Toyin Oni, Permanent Secretary/Accountant-Genera; and Semiu Adigun, Permanent Secretary/Surveyor-General.

Oni Morounfolu, Tutor-General, Teaching Service Commission (South) and Mr Farayola Akinyemi, Tutor-General, Teaching Service Commission (North).

Akeredolu, while speaking at the event in Akure, charged them to live above board in the course of discharging their duty.

The governor noted that they were appointed based on their impeccable record of service that showed they were eminently qualified.

Akeredolu advised the new permanent secretaries to see their appointment as a challenge to provide leadership.

“This appointment is a challenge to provide leadership.

“The recent discoveries, bordering on falsification of records, collection of multiple salaries, absence from duty post without approval, among other disgraceful acts, betray lack of strict supervision in the Teaching Service.

“There have also been some reported acts of criminality involving some teachers in some schools.

“As this administration proceeds on its journey in continued fulfilment of its electoral promises; we dare reiterate the fact that no one will be denied his/her due under our watch.

“We will continue to encourage workers in the best way which the current situation permits,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the permanent secretaries, Omojuwa promised that they would not to disappoint the governor.

He lauded Akeredolu for his unwavering commitment to security of lives and property of the people, and improved workers’ welfare. (NAN)

