THE All Progressives Congress (APC) United Kingdom Chapter, says the re-elected Governor of Ondo State Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is for the people of the state and its development and not just for the political party.

The chapter said this in a statement issued by Mr Jacob Ogunseye, its Publicity Secretary, on Sunday in Abuja while congratulating Akeredolu, who was the APC candidate at the Ondo governorship election, for emerging victorious.

The APC UK charged those who contested the election with Akeredolu to join hands with him for the progress and development of Ondo State.

It urged other contestants at the election to be gracious in defeat, stressing that in every contest a winner must emerge and should be supported by others in the spirit of good sportsmanship.

“Other leaders who contested the election with Akeredolu should put the past behind and work with him for the progress of the state as he continued with the progressive agenda of taking the state to the next level of prosperity.

“We want to appeal to the opposition contestants that the re-elected Gov. Akeredolu is for the state and not just for a political party,” the APC UK said.

It, however, charged the re-elected Akeredolu to be magnanimous in victory and work harder in his second term as governor in consolidating the good works he had started in the state.

It congratulated the people of Ondo state for their wise decision in renewing the mandate of the governor to continue providing and solidifying on his previous giant strides.

According to the APC UK, Akeredolu’s developmental strides have taken the state to an enviable position in the country.

The statement commended Mr Ade Omole, the leader of APC UK and Mr Joseph Adebola, chairman of APC UK for Aketi campaign council for their contributions to the party’s electioneering campaigns and the eventual electoral victory of the incumbent governor.

It attributed APC’s success at the election to the robust approach provided by the governor to solve the perennial problems created by past administrations of the state.

The statement quoted Omole as saying that he was very sure of Akeredolu’s victory in the election.

“I knew Ondo indigenes would renew the mandate of ‘Arakunrin’. No one would vote out a performing governor like Akeredolu for an untested hand.

“It is obvious that Akeredolu has done more than his predecessors looking at the period he has governed the state.

“His achievements in the areas of industrialisation and infrastructural development have formed a solid base from which others should emulate.

“His efforts to date, especially ongoing scheme to secure the state at this present time, is undeniable and we hope to see more of these in years to come,” Omole said.

He added that the people of Ondo state should be accorded accolades for Akeredolu’s giant strides and for deciding to stay with the APC, saying that they would not be disappointed.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declared Akeredolu as winner of the Ondo State governorship election haven scored the highest votes among the 17 candidates that contested the election.

INEC’s returning officer, Prof. Abel Olayinka of the University of Ibadan, while declaring the results said Akeredolu won the election with 292,830 votes.

He said Akeredolu won the election in more than two-third of the 18 Local Government Areas of the state required by law.

According to him, Akeredolu defeated his two main contenders at the election; including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Eyitayo Jegede who polled 195,791 votes at the election.

The Ondo deputy governor Agboola Ajaji, who contested the election with him on the ticket of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) polled 69,127 at the election, the INEC returning officer had said.

NAN

Oct. 11, 2020 @ 16:39 GMT

