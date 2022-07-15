Akeredolu warns against unauthorised expansion of territory by traditional rulers

GOV. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State says unauthorised expansion of territory by any traditional ruler in the state will not be tolerated.

Akeredolu gave the warning at the presentation of staff of office to the Iralepo of Isinkan, Oba Olugbenga Olofin-Adimula, at Ita Owa in Isinkan, Akure on Thursday.

Represented by his deputy, Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa, the governor warned traditional rulers not to extend their territory to other area outside their domain.

“I encourage you to accommodate everyone in your community, bearing in mind that the responsibility to lead Isinkan to its next level of socio-economic development has been placed on your shoulders.

“Let me also advise the Kabiyesi to restrict your governance to your domain only.

“Any idea to extend your territory to other areas outside your domain will not be tolerated. May God help you to succeed in this onerous task.

“In the same vein, I implore the people of Isinkan to ensure that Kabiyesi’s reign is remarkably peaceful and successful.

“His success depends greatly on the degree of loyalty, co-operation and support given to him by the people of Isinkan,’’ he said.

Akeredolu reiterated his administration’s resolve to maintain neutrality in the process of selecting traditional rulers, saying“ it is absolutely the responsibility of the people.’’

The governor enjoined all royal fathers not to relent in their support for the government, especially in the area of security.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Akinwumi Sowore, urged the people of Isinkan to support the traditional ruler for the development of the community.

Responding, Oba Olofin-Adimula thanked Akeredolu for his support to the community, stating that he would work to develop Isinkan.

Olofin-Adimula appealed to all the people of his community to continue to unite and offer their unflinching support and loyalty to the community.

“This is the time our prayers, support consideration, assistance, encouragement, companionship and cooperation are needed more than ever,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stool of Iralepo became vacant on Feb. 4, 2021 following the death of Oba Joseph Olu Ojo. (NAN)

