Akpabio, Ekpoudom bicker over Akwa Ibom APC governorship ticket￼

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, Udom Ekpoudom, a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), has said former Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Senator Godswill Akpabio, is the reason the party does not have a governorship candidate in the state.

Ekpoudom, who claims to be the party’s senatorial candidate of Akwa Ibom Northwest, spoke at the weekend in Uyo, the state capital.

The former police chief said Akpabio allegedly manipulated the governorship primaries to install his preferred candidate.

He also alleged that the former minister of hijacking the materials for the primaries and diverted the exercise to another venue other than the venue that was recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

When asked if he was worried that APC does not have a governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Ekpoudom said: “I am very worried about that. This is the handiwork of my brother (Akpabio)…”

The former DIG alleged that APC youths got information that some people wanted to divert the materials for the primary to rig the poll.

He said whne the suspected election riggers arrived, they did not carry the election materials to the Sheer Grace venue but to another place.

According to him, when the youth directed the suspects to the INEC office, they refused, saying they wanted to go to the Department of State Services (DSS) office.

“So, it was getting late. I remember when the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Mike Igini put a call to the Director of DSS, he confirmed that they were there.

“They said they came with a man in charge of Abuja and he spoke with him and the man said he couldn’t do election that day because they were traumatised.

“So, around 11 p.m, we had to go. But we were told the following morning that th